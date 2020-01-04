Competition Rates for Local Universities Falls in 2020

The competition rate for Busan universities in the 2020 school year has fallen compared to last year.

Pusan National University had a competition rate of 3.35 to 1, a slight decrease from last year while Pukyong National University had a 3.44 to 1 competition rate, down from 4.09 to 1 last year.

Dong-A University also had a large drop from 4.80 to 1 last year to 3.83 to 1 this year.

A university official said, “The competition rate fell since last year due to the decrease in the school-age population.

The official also added that universities in the capital region are attracting more students which have drawn students away from local private universities