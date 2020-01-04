NewsBusan NewsEducation

Competition Rates for Local Universities Falls in 2020

BeFM News

The competition rate for Busan universities in the 2020 school year has fallen compared to last year.
Pusan National University had a competition rate of 3.35 to 1, a slight decrease from last year while Pukyong National University had a 3.44 to 1 competition rate, down from 4.09 to 1 last year.
Dong-A University also had a large drop from 4.80 to 1 last year to 3.83 to 1 this year.
A university official said, “The competition rate fell since last year due to the decrease in the school-age population.
The official also added that universities in the capital region are attracting more students which have drawn students away from local private universities
2020년 현지 대학의 경쟁률 하락

문화 BeFM News -
부산지역 대학의 2020학년도 정시모집 경쟁률이 지난해보다 떨어진 것으로 나타났습니다. 
Read more

Travel

