Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Haps Staff

The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.

Fall Flavors at Camellia – The lobby buffet offers a taste of delicious specialties this month including sirloin steak, lamb chops, tuna specialties, and frilled abalone.

O’Kims – The Irish bar is hosting a Guinness with Chef’s platter promotion, with an assorted grilled sausage platter, fish and chips and salmon or shrimp.

Panorama Lounge – Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea set with fresh strawberry treats.

Sheobul – Enjoy the tastes of fresh local cod with cod soup to warm you up including fantastic Korean side dishes.

Chosun Deli – Get your sweet tooth ready for some strawberry delights with a strawberry cake with mascarpone cream and green tea fraisier cake.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan May Bid to Attract World Barista Championships to Busan

Busan City News -
Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don paid a visit to Momos Coffee to meet Jeon Joo-yeon, the 2019 World Barista Champion on January 14, 2020.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Haps Staff -
As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of iced coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Roxberry Juice Company Looks to Make Inroads in South Korea

Haps Staff -
Roxberry Juice Company, an industry leader in fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls, is looking to South Korea to expand its international presence.
Read more

The Latest

Department Store Sales Suffering Due to Coronavirus Scare

Busan News BeFM News -
Despite schools commencing for the Spring semester and upcoming Valentine’s Day, the distribution industry in Busan is struggling due to the new coronavirus scare.
Read more

Experience Korean Traditional Clothing at Hanbok Experience Hall

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A visit to Busan, or Korea, wouldn't be complete without taking a photo in some Korean traditional clothes known as Hanbok.
Read more

Jeongwol Daeboreum Celebrations Around Busan Canceled

Travel Haps Staff -
Jeongwol Daeboreum Celebrations for 2020, including the 38th Haeundae Dalmaji Oncheon Festival, Suyeong Traditional Daljipnori have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

ECCK Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 Set for February 24 in Seoul

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea is holding its ECCK Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 on February 24th in Seoul.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Universities Looking for Guidance On How To Handle Chinese Students Because of Coronavirus

Busan News BeFM News -
Universities in South Korea are calling for the government’s guidance on how to handle more than 69,000 Chinese students who study in the country.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-4.1 ° C
-3 °
-5 °
24 %
2.1kmh
1 %
Wed
0 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Busan May Bid to Attract World Barista Championships to Busan

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don paid a visit to Momos Coffee to meet Jeon Joo-yeon, the 2019 World Barista Champion on January 14, 2020.
Read more

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of iced coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea