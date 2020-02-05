Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.

Fall Flavors at Camellia – The lobby buffet offers a taste of delicious specialties this month including sirloin steak, lamb chops, tuna specialties, and frilled abalone.

O’Kims – The Irish bar is hosting a Guinness with Chef’s platter promotion, with an assorted grilled sausage platter, fish and chips and salmon or shrimp.

Panorama Lounge – Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea set with fresh strawberry treats.

Sheobul – Enjoy the tastes of fresh local cod with cod soup to warm you up including fantastic Korean side dishes.

Chosun Deli – Get your sweet tooth ready for some strawberry delights with a strawberry cake with mascarpone cream and green tea fraisier cake.