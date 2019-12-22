Cultural Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Around Busan

Here’s a list of cultural events happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Concerts:

Rock “X”Mas Show – Four bands are lined up for a night of great music at Ovantgarde in KSU.

Phantom of the Opera – The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is performing during the holidays.

Nanta – The popular non-verbal show offers a performance on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Haeundae Lights Festival – Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful landscape of Haeundae in the winter until January 31 next year.

Busan Christmas Tree Festival – Feel the excitement of Christmas with a beautiful lights display at the 10th Busan Christmas Tree Festival.

Seomyeon Christmas Tree Festival – The first edition of the festival brings Christmas spirit downtown in Seomyeon.

Garden of Light Show – Haeundae Beach lights up for the holidays.