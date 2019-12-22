Lifestyle

Cultural Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Around Busan

Haps Staff

Here’s a list of cultural events happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve

Concerts:

Kim Jong Gook Concert

Date: December 24

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Rock “X”Mas Show – Four bands are lined up for a night of great music at Ovantgarde in KSU.

Time: December 24th at 8:30 p.m.

Nanta – The popular non-verbal show offers a performance on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Time: December 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Phantom of the Opera  – The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is performing during the holidays.

Time: December 24 7:30 p.m.

Haeundae Lights Festival – Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful landscape of Haeundae in the winter until January 31 next year.

Busan Christmas Tree Festival  – Feel the excitement of Christmas with a beautiful lights display at the 10th Busan Christmas Tree Festival.

Seomyeon Christmas Tree Festival – The first edition of the festival brings Christmas spirit downtown in Seomyeon.

Garden of Light Show – Haeundae Beach lights up for the holidays.

Christmas Day

Concerts

2019 Super Band Concert

Date: December 25

Venue: BEXCO, Exhibition Hall I

Park Jin Young

Date: December 25

Venue: Sajik Gymnasium

Wheesung

Date: December 25

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Nanta – The popular non-verbal show offers a performance on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Time: December 25th at 2 p.m.

Phantom of the Opera  – The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is performing during the holidays.

Time: December 25 at 3 p.m.

Haeundae Lights Festival – Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful landscape of Haeundae in the winter until January 31 next year.

Busan Christmas Tree Festival  – Feel the excitement of Christmas with a beautiful lights display at the 11th Busan Christmas Tree Festival.

Seomyeon Christmas Tree Festival – The first edition of the festival brings Christmas spirit downtown in Seomyeon.

Garden of Light Show – Haeundae Beach lights up for the holidays.

 

Travel

