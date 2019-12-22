Cultural Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Around Busan

Here’s a list of cultural events happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve
Concerts:
Date: December 24
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
Rock “X”Mas Show – Four bands are lined up for a night of great music at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Time: December 24th at 8:30 p.m.
Nanta – The popular non-verbal show offers a performance on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Time: December 24th at 7:30 p.m.
Phantom of the Opera – The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is performing during the holidays.
Time: December 24 7:30 p.m.
Haeundae Lights Festival – Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful landscape of Haeundae in the winter until January 31 next year.
Busan Christmas Tree Festival – Feel the excitement of Christmas with a beautiful lights display at the 10th Busan Christmas Tree Festival.
Seomyeon Christmas Tree Festival – The first edition of the festival brings Christmas spirit downtown in Seomyeon.
Garden of Light Show – Haeundae Beach lights up for the holidays.
Christmas Day
Date: December 25
Venue: BEXCO, Exhibition Hall I
Date: December 25
Venue: Sajik Gymnasium
Date: December 25
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
Nanta – The popular non-verbal show offers a performance on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Time: December 25th at 2 p.m.
Phantom of the Opera – The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is performing during the holidays.
Time: December 25 at 3 p.m.
Haeundae Lights Festival – Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful landscape of Haeundae in the winter until January 31 next year.
Busan Christmas Tree Festival – Feel the excitement of Christmas with a beautiful lights display at the 11th Busan Christmas Tree Festival.
Seomyeon Christmas Tree Festival – The first edition of the festival brings Christmas spirit downtown in Seomyeon.
Garden of Light Show – Haeundae Beach lights up for the holidays.