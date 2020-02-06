NewsBusan News

Customs Nabs Counterfeit Luxury Goods Importer

BeFM News

Customs have caught a charcoal importer attempting to smuggle counterfeit luxury goods and cigarettes in boxes for Chinese charcoal.
The Busan Customs Office arrested an importer on suspicion of smuggling and seized luxury goods worth 12 billion won and more than 400 million won worth of domestic cigarettes.
The suspect allegedly declared Chinese charcoal to customs last July while trying to smuggle fake luxury goods such as bags and watches, in addition to domestic cigarettes typically exported from Korea.
Travel

