Winter Illumination at Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams

The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more.

The trees surrounding the area will also be lit up as well. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful lights from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day from November 28 to February 9, 2020.

Event Information

Period: November 28, 2019 – February 9, 2020

Venue: around Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams

Hours of Operation: 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 1 to Dadaepo Beach Station then leave through Exit No. 4