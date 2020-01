Hallyu festival K-CON has announced its worldwide dates for 2020.

This year sees the popular culture festival with four stops — New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Bangkok.

K-CON Japan will be held in Tokyo, Japan from April 3 to 5, while K-CON New York and LA will be held from June 12 to 14 and August 27 to 30, respectively.

In Bangkok, Thailand, it will be held from September 26 to 27.

K-CON is hosted by CJ ENM.