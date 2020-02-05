Department Store Sales Suffering Due to Coronavirus Scare

Despite schools commencing for the Spring semester and upcoming Valentine’s Day, the distribution industry in Busan is struggling due to the new coronavirus scare.

According to the local distribution industry today, the number of customers visiting stores has decreased significantly due to the new coronavirus scare.

The decrease in visitors led to a decline in sales.

Lotte Department Store’s first weekend sales in February decreased by 20% compared to the same period last year. Since last year, the number of visitors has fallen by 25% compared to the weekend.

Department store officials explained that the number of customers visiting restaurants and movie theaters has decreased significantly.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City branch also said earnings decreased by more than 4% compared to the same period last year from the 26th of last month to the 3rd of this month, with the number of visitors dropping by 20%.