LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Department Stores Hosting Cultural Events for Christmas

BeFM News

Department stores in Busan are hosting a variety of cultural events to attract customers for the Christmas holidays.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City will host a living culture exhibition showcasing various design products such as ceramics, metal, and woodworking in the underground central square for four days from the 19th.

On the afternoon of the 21st, a signing event will be held for artist Eva Armisen.

Lotte Department Store Busan headquarters in Seomyeon will hold a photo event today with customers in front of a large Christmas tree, featuring Santa Claus from Finland’s Rovaniemi.

Lotte will also be holding a lucky letter event, which will give a total of 10 million won worth of gifts through a lottery.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Uniqlo, Japanese Beer Makers Fighting For Survival in Korean Market

Haps Staff -
Japanese companies affected by the South Korean boycott are struggling to stay afloat in the country.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Starfield City to Enter Haeundae’s LCT

Haps Staff -
Shinsegae's Starfield City has signed on to operate the shopping mall according to local real estate officials last month for a commercial facility in the LCT Podium.
Read more
Lifestyle

Check Out What’s In the New Starfield City Myeongji

Haps Staff -
Busan's first Starfield City opened on Thursday in Myeongji International New City in Gangseo-gu.
Read more
Lifestyle

Mega Mart Holding Huge Discount Event Through the 20th

Haps Staff -
Mega Mart's around the city are holding "Mega Black Day", their annual big discount sale from October 16th through the 20th.
Read more
Lifestyle

Daonna Market to be Held at Shinsegae Department Store From Tomorrow

BeFM News -
A small-business free market called Daonna Market will be held at Shinsegae Department Store from the 12th.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Major Department Store Operating Hours this Chuseok Holiday

Haps Staff -
For those looking to go to the major department stores over the holidays, here are the operating hours around Busan.
Read more

The Latest

USFK Lifts Curfew For All Troops in Korea

News BeFM News -
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said it has lifted a curfew for all of its troops, effective immediately.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Seoul Plaza’s Ice Rink Opens Friday

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The ice rink at Seoul Plaza opens for its 15th season this Friday in the nation's capital just in time for the holidays.
Read more

UFC Busan Fight Night Free Events to the Public

Sports Jeff Liebsch -
UFC Busan Fight Night hosts two free events open to the public this week before Saturday's main event.
Read more

Department Stores Hosting Cultural Events for Christmas

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Department stores in Busan are hosting a variety of cultural events to attract customers for the Christmas holidays.
Read more

Acoustic Sunday’s at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
HQ is hosting "Acoustic Sunday's" on Sunday evenings.
Read more

Relive History and Literature at Bosudong Bookstore Alley

Arts & Culture Dynamic Busan Staff -
With a narrow alleyway to guide patrons, book stores both great and small face each other on both sides. So many books are crammed into scores of shops lining Bosudong Bookstore Alley, an iconic location in old Busan.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
5.8 ° C
8 °
4 °
45 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Seven Korean Foods to Warm You Up This Winter

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
From sweet hotteok pancakes to a delicious warm pork soup, here's seven Korean foods to keep you toasty warm on a cold winter's day.
Read more

Thursday Party in Haeundae Closed for Renovations

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Thursday Party in Haeundae has announced that it will be closed for renovations from December 15-18.
Read more

Busan Bites: Shake Shack in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
There are a lot of good places to eat in Samjung Tower in Seomyeon, but Shake Shack is the trendiest.
Read more

Join “An Irish Christmas Party Brought to You by Busan GAA” Tonight at HQ

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan Gaelic Athletic Association is hosting "An Irish Christmas Party" tonight at HQ Bar in Gwangalli.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea