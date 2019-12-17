Department Stores Hosting Cultural Events for Christmas

Department stores in Busan are hosting a variety of cultural events to attract customers for the Christmas holidays.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City will host a living culture exhibition showcasing various design products such as ceramics, metal, and woodworking in the underground central square for four days from the 19th.

On the afternoon of the 21st, a signing event will be held for artist Eva Armisen.

Lotte Department Store Busan headquarters in Seomyeon will hold a photo event today with customers in front of a large Christmas tree, featuring Santa Claus from Finland’s Rovaniemi.

Lotte will also be holding a lucky letter event, which will give a total of 10 million won worth of gifts through a lottery.