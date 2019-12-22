Dine & Drink

Dining and Nightlife Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Haps Staff

Here’s a list of dining and nightlife happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve

HQ Bar – Live music and a Christmas Eve feast for dinner are planned.

Thursday Party – All TP’s will be open as normal for the holidays.

LA Bar & GrillThree dinner sets to choose from are on offer in Gwangalli.

Latin Bar – Enjoy a delicious dinner menu set in Gwangalli.

Basement – Break out your Santa suit and come participate and listen to some great music at the annual PNU Christmas event.

Check out the Christmas Culture Events Listing Here

Christmas Day

Seaman’s Club – The United Seaman’s Service Club at Pier 8 is once again hosting its annual Christmas Dinner.

Da Moim – The Hilton hotel’s Da Moim is adding live lobster and tuna to its World Christmas Buffet.

Thursday Party – All TP’s will be open as normal for the holidays.

LA Bar & GrillThree dinner sets to choose from are on offer in Gwangalli.

Haps Staff
Travel

