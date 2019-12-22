Dining and Nightlife Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Here’s a list of dining and nightlife happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve

HQ Bar – Live music and a Christmas Eve feast for dinner are planned.

Thursday Party – All TP’s will be open as normal for the holidays.

LA Bar & Grill – Three dinner sets to choose from are on offer in Gwangalli.

Latin Bar – Enjoy a delicious dinner menu set in Gwangalli.

Basement – Break out your Santa suit and come participate and listen to some great music at the annual PNU Christmas event.

Christmas Day

Seaman’s Club – The United Seaman’s Service Club at Pier 8 is once again hosting its annual Christmas Dinner.

Da Moim – The Hilton hotel’s Da Moim is adding live lobster and tuna to its World Christmas Buffet.

