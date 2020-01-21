Image: Facebook Events DJ Party @ Latin Party Busan This Saturday Haps Staff January 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Enjoy a night of DJ music this Saturday night as DJ Michael brings the party from Seoul once again to Busan. The event gets underway at 10 p.m. at Latin Party Busan in Gwangalli. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Events BIWA Coffee Morning This Wednesday Haps Staff - January 20, 2020 This month’s Busan International Women's Association (BIWA) Coffee Morning is this Wednesday morning. Read more Events Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday Haps Staff - January 17, 2020 It's the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us! Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills,... Read more Events Live Music @ HQ Bar Haps Staff - January 15, 2020 Check out some great live music this weekend at HQ Bar in Gwangalli. Read more Events “Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center Haps Staff - January 13, 2020 For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the 'Films in Our Memories' event at its cinematheque. Read more Events Kim Byoung Duk – After Long Silence @ Ol’55 Haps Staff - January 10, 2020 Enjoy a night of music with the Kim Byoung Duk Showcase "After Long Silence" this Saturday night at Ol'55 in Kyungsung. Read more Events Live Funk & Jazz from Daegu with The JJJ’s and Smoove Haps Staff - January 8, 2020 HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting "The JJJ's" and Smoove from Daegu this Saturday evening for a night of live funk and jazz. Read more The Latest 공항-호텔 수하물 무료 배송 서비스, 가벼운 몸과 마음으로 여유롭게 타오위안을 즐긴다 문화 Haps Staff - January 22, 2020 타오위안 공항 무료 수하물 배송 서비스를 이용한 모든 여행객들이 "진짜 너무 편리해요!"라고 칭찬했다! 지정된 타오위안의 호텔에 투숙할 경우 먼저 인터넷에서 운송장을 작성하고, 타오위안 공항의 타이완 펠리칸 익스프레스(Taiwan Pelican Express) 카운터로 가서 짐을 맡기면 1인당 수하물 1개에 한해 지정된 타오위안의 호텔까지 무료로 배송해주고 있다. Read more The Ellen Show is Coming to Korean TV from January 24 Lifestyle Haps Staff - January 22, 2020 Korean fans of The Ellen Show will soon be able to watch it with Korean subtitles starting from Lunar New Year. Read more Enjoy a Strawberry Buffet with a Variety of Desserts at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 22, 2020 Strawberry season is in full swing and The Lounge at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating with a Strawberry Picnic Buffet. Read more Gimhae Airport on Quarantine Alert Over Chinese Wuhan New Coronavirus Pneumonia Busan News BeFM News - January 22, 2020 With the first confirmed domestic case of the new China coronavirus on Monday, Gimhae International Airport has also been on quarantine alert as it has many flights from China. Read more Watch a Lunar New Year Korean Traditional Performance This Saturday Arts & Culture Haps Staff - January 22, 2020 The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting a traditional New Year Korean musical performance this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Read more LCC’s in Korea Adding More Mid to Long Distance Routes from Incheon International Airport Travel BeFM News - January 22, 2020 Last year, domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs), which suffered massive operating losses, entered the mid- and long-distance routes starting this year, seeking new breakthroughs. Read more Busan broken clouds enter location 5 ° C 5 ° 5 ° 60 % 2.6kmh 75 % Wed 11 ° Thu 11 ° Fri 11 ° Sat 10 ° Sun 11 ° Dine & Drink Enjoy a Strawberry Buffet with a Variety of Desserts at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 22, 2020 Strawberry season is in full swing and The Lounge at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating with a Strawberry Picnic Buffet. Read more Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26 Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 21, 2020 The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special "Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet" featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant "Dining Room". Read more McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 20, 2020 Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today. Read more Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim - January 17, 2020 ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum. Read more Travel Travel LCC’s in Korea Adding More Mid to Long Distance Routes from Incheon International Airport BeFM News - January 22, 2020 Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Presidential Residence in the Provisional Capital Busan City News - January 21, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje Haps Staff - January 20, 2020 International Destinations International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan Haps Staff - January 17, 2020