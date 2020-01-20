NewsBusan News

Domestic Violence Cases Threaten Lunar New Year’s Holiday Cheer

Busan Police will carry out a number of security measures until the 27th as it is highly likely that some family members will abuse their family members with domestic violence during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Police also said they will work with related agencies to be on standby for families with recurring domestic violence.

Last year, the number of critical crimes reported during the New Year’s holidays, including murder, robbery, theft, sexual violence, domestic violence and child abuse, increased by 25.7%.

The police will also concentrate their activities in and around traditional markets, where large amounts of cash are circulating, to prevent pickpocketing.

They will also increase patrols around houses to prevent theft at vacant houses during the holidays.

During the holidays in Busan, the agency receives usually double the number of daily average domestic abuse cases.

Travel

