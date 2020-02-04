Arts & Culture

Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This March 14th in Miryang

Haps Staff

India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 10th festival at Miryang Gang Riverside, Opposite Yeongnamnu Pavilion, Miryang City on March 14th.

Holi Hai, also known as the Festival of Colors, celebrates the coming of spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all.  All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate.

Make sure to wear white because this party gets colorful. The colored powders used in Holi represent happiness, love, and the freedom to live vibrantly.

Take the opportunity to cover yourself and your friends in colorful powders and dance your heart out.

Enjoy Bollywood music and an afternoon of messy, free fun!

Event Information

You can register at www.holihai.org

Event Location: Miryang Gang Riverside, Opposite Yeongnamnu Pavilion, Miryang City

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Haps Staff
