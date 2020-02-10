Early Plans for the Oryukdo Tram Unvieled

The outline of some sections of the tram on Oryuk-do island has been unveiled.

According to Busan city, the demonstration section of the unmanned tram that stretches 1.9km from Kyungsung University and Pukyong National University Stations of Subway Line No. 2 to Igidae Estuary Intersection.

Five stations will be installed including the main gate of PKNU, the intersection of Nambu Driver’s License Test Center, and LG Metro City Intersection.

The tram track that passes through the middle of the road is planned as a dedicated track that is difficult to be interfered with by other cars except for some sections such as intersections.

The city and the police will review the results of the demonstration run and then come up with the review of sharing the car roads and tram tracks.