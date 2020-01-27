Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Try a Winter Delicacy Oyster Soup – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Yoona Kang

Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.

During winter, they also offer another specialty, gulgukbap, an oyster and rice soup for a reasonable 8,000 won per bowl.

Winter is the best season for oysters in Korea, which are full in vitamins and minerals and are known to be helpful for blood circulation and skin. There are tons of ways to eat oysters in Korea, among which gulgukbap and guljeon, a pan-fried oyster with egg coating, are favorites.

The hot gulgukbap was really great with almost no seasoning added, enough so that it was good to fully enjoy the fresh oysters. The accompanying side dishes were standard and fresh and were perfect on a chilly winter day.

Another recommendation to try is also their word-of-mouth famous jangeo tang, a popular freshwater eel stew known for its spicy broth and health benefits, especially during the summer months.

This almost one-year-old restaurant is clean and typical of most casual-style Korean dining establishments and the owner-chef and staff are very attentive.

Grilled eel is also served for more than 2 portions for 13,000 won per portion, and jangeo tang is 6,500 won. Four kinds of Korean alcohol are available from 3,000 won to 5,000 won.

Restaurant Information

Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui (한마당 통영숯불장어구이)

Open: 10:00 – 22:00 daily

Address: 13, Beomil-ro 192Beangil, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-632-4678

Take-out: Available

WiFi: Available

Parking: Not available

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

겨울의 별미 굴국밥 – 한마당 통영 숯불구이

맛집 Yoona Kang -
범내골 지하철역 4번출구에서 약 20미터 떨어진 곳에 위치한 한마당통영숯불구이는, 신선한 통영산 장어로 준비된 장어구이와 장어탕을 전문으로 하는 곳으로 제법 유명한 곳이다.
Read more

Travel

