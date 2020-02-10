Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Yoona Kang

As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.

A casual Korean dining restaurant, Hyangyujae fits the bill with a lovely ambiance and has two locations in Busan — in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo.

Both feature a comfortable mixed atmosphere of modern, Korean style.

You can easily enjoy Korean-style dining, with a variety of menu options including a delightful pajeon bustling with flavor.

Having visited around four times to either of the two locations, I have always found the food to be consistently mild, fresh, clean, and suitable for everyone if she or he does not have a quite strong preference. The side dishes are basic and plentiful, and always refillable.

There are four kinds of fish meals — grilled or braised galchi (cutlassfish) and godeungeo (mackerel), and they are served from 11,000 won to 16,000 won per person and can be ordered for more than one. These fish meals come with rice made individually after the order.

Other meals come with normal Korean-style rice bowls.

The main dish for jukkumi jeongsik (spicy seasoned webfoot octopus meal) for three people (45,000 won)

Fans of octopus would like the jukkumi jeongsik which was tasty with the spicy sauce and a bit of barbecued taste.

Dolsot bibimbap (8,000 won) and cheonggukjang (8,000 won)

Five kinds of other meals are served for from 7,500 won and 9,500 won. Special dishes including pajeon and gamjajeon (Korean-style potato pancake) are available as extras with meals or anju from 6,000 won to 30,000 won.

Korean alcohol, including four kinds of delicious makgeolli, are priced between 3,500 won to 8,000 won.

Restaurant Information

Hyangyujae (향유재)

Open: 11:00 – 21:00 daily (except Seollal and Chuseok)

Address: 54, Igidaegongwon-ro, Nam-gu, Busan

    : 30, Cheongsapo-ro 67beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-628-8668 (Igidae) / 051-703-8668 (Cheongsapo)

Parking: Available

Reservation: Possible

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan May Bid to Attract World Barista Championships to Busan

Busan City News -
Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don paid a visit to Momos Coffee to meet Jeon Joo-yeon, the 2019 World Barista Champion on January 14, 2020.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Haps Staff -
As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of iced coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.
Read more

The Latest

부담없고 깔끔한 한식 – 향유재

맛집 Yoona Kang -
가격이 부담스러울 수 있는 고급 한정식에 비해 가격은 무난하면서도 분위기와 맛도 괜찮은 곳인 향유재는, 용호동 이기대공원 초입과 청사포 두 곳에서 찾을 수 있다.
Read more

Interview: 5 Questions With Government Relations Manager of Lime Gihyun Kwon

Lifestyle Jeff Liebsch -
We caught up with Government Relations Manager Mr. Gihyun Kwon to talk about Lime Korea's success in the country so far.
Read more

International Destinations: Five Ways to Experience Myanmar’s Top Beach Getaway, Ngapali

International Destinations Haps Staff -
Ngapali is said to be the next top resort destination. With its turquoise blue waters and stunning sunsets, Myanmar’s most popular beach has a countryside vibe, a well-preserved culture, and attractions that cater to different kinds of travelers.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Early Plans for the Oryukdo Tram Unvieled

Busan News BeFM News -
The outline of some sections of the tram on Oryuk-do island has been unveiled.
Read more

Yuhki Kuramoto Piano Recital This Saturday Canceled

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Japanese pianist Yuhki Kuramoto's piano recital this Saturday evening at Busan Cultural Center has been canceled.
Read more
Busan
haze
3 ° C
4 °
2 °
55 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea