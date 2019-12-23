Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.

If you are in Seomyeon and you are looking for a more intimate space to have a conversation with your friends over drinking, this place can be a good option.

With only around five tables in the cozy space, Purple Moon is popular for ladies and couples.

We ordered Set A served for 38,000 won, which consists of chopped steak, gungmul dakgalbi (chicken galbi broth), and a small bowl of salad, and Halla tonic served for 8,000 won.

It was interesting to have Jeju Hallasan Soju (21%) in Busan, and it was really delicious to have the strong soju with tonic water and lemon slices.

The food was satisfactory and enough for dinner and drinking altogether. The Hanu chopped steak was more than I expected; tender and rich with the cheese and fresh pepper powder. The gungmul dakgalbi was a bit spicy and enjoyable and full of vegetables, especially when ramyeon noodles were added. When it became very salty because of the long boiling time, we asked more soup and added a bit of water.

The citron-based dressing salad topped with sliced banana was refreshing and made a good combination with other food.

There are other dishes served for from 8,000 won to 25,000 won, such as sous-vide pork jowl steak, spicy cream shrimp pasta, and fish cake soup. Rice is also available for 2,000 won per bowl.

Various alcohol including beer and wine is from 4,000 won to 59,000 won.

The location is convenient as it is very close to Seoymeon subway station gate 6. To secure a table, reservations are recommended.

There are many shops and small bars behind this place which are also fun to check out.

Restaurant Information

Purple Moon (퍼플문)

Open: 17:00 – 02:00 daily except Sundays

Address: 2F, 722-9, Jungang-Daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-583-6639, 010-6866-6219

Parking: Not available