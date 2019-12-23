Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Yoona Kang

Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.

If you are in Seomyeon and you are looking for a more intimate space to have a  conversation with your friends over drinking, this place can be a good option.

With only around five tables in the cozy space, Purple Moon is popular for ladies and couples.

Hanu chopped steak with special cheese (25,000 won)

We ordered Set A served for 38,000 won, which consists of chopped steak, gungmul dakgalbi (chicken galbi broth), and a small bowl of salad, and Halla tonic served for 8,000 won.

It was interesting to have Jeju Hallasan Soju (21%) in Busan, and it was really delicious to have the strong soju with tonic water and lemon slices.

Gungmul dakgalbi (chicken galbi broth. 19,000 won)

The food was satisfactory and enough for dinner and drinking altogether. The Hanu chopped steak was more than I expected; tender and rich with the cheese and fresh pepper powder. The gungmul dakgalbi was a bit spicy and enjoyable and full of vegetables, especially when ramyeon noodles were added. When it became very salty because of the long boiling time, we asked more soup and added a bit of water.

The citron-based dressing salad topped with sliced banana was refreshing and made a good combination with other food.

There are other dishes served for from 8,000 won to 25,000 won, such as sous-vide pork jowl steak, spicy cream shrimp pasta, and fish cake soup. Rice is also available for 2,000 won per bowl.

Various alcohol including beer and wine is from 4,000 won to 59,000 won.

The location is convenient as it is very close to Seoymeon subway station gate 6. To secure a table, reservations are recommended.

There are many shops and small bars behind this place which are also fun to check out.

Restaurant Information

Purple Moon (퍼플문)

Open: 17:00 – 02:00 daily except Sundays

Address: 2F, 722-9, Jungang-Daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-583-6639, 010-6866-6219

Parking: Not available

서면의 조용하고 안락한 술집 퍼플문

맛집 Yoona Kang -
들썩이거나 시끄러운 분위기를 즐기며 술을 마시고 싶은 날이 있는가 하면, 도란도란 얘기하며 편하게 술을 즐기고 싶은 날이 있다. 이 곳은 편하게 얘기하며 술을 즐기기 좋은 곳이다.
Read more

From the Archives: It’s Beginning to Vaguely Resemble Christmas

Lifestyle John Bocskay -
It’s hard not to feel nostalgic at Christmastime, but one of the things I don’t miss from North America is the “Christmas creep.”
Read more

Temporary Closure of Nurimaru APEC House

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Nurimaru APEC House will be temporarily closed on Saturday, December 28 due to scheduled maintenance.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Mount Sogeum Suspension Bridge in Gangwondo

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Korea's longest suspension bridge has been lit up for the holiday season.
Read more

Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2019 Announced

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan's top 10 hit products for 2019.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.
Read more
