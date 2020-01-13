Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Yoona Kang

As winter has started settling in, what better way to warm up than with a hot dish of shabu shabu?

Shabu shabu is a classic Japanese hotpot dish cooked in an onomatopoeic-style with thinly sliced meat and a variety of sliced vegetables served with dipping sauces that has always been quite popular amongst the locals in Busan.

The name of the dish derives from the Japanese for “swish swish” from the sound the meat makes when simmering in the broth.

Shabu Maxim in Songjeong is one of many popular places around the city specializing in the dish. A great thing about this place is that you can enjoy as many vegetables within 100 minutes if your order includes the salad bar.

With its clean and inviting atmosphere and with stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price.

Sets run from 16,900 to 25,900 won and if you don’t need any other special kinds of mushrooms other than the ones offered in the salad bar, you’ll be fine just ordering one of the two cheaper sets.

My dining companion and I ordered the most expensive set menu, which was the “mushroom+beef+Vietmanese rice paper+salad bar” for two served for 25,900 won per person.

Salad bar part 1

Salad bar part 2

The taste of shabu shabu mostly depends on how you make it, so the most important thing is the ingredients and the freshness of the vegetables.

A nice variety of veggies were on offer here which mixed with their kombu dashi, or broth, really brought out the flavors when we added meat and mushrooms and wrapped them in the Vietnamese rice paper.

Salad bar part 3

Salad bar part 4

Be warned — come with an appetite, as with most shabu shabu restaurants, there is a lot of food on offer.

Different kinds of soju and beer are also available from 4,000 won to 30,000 won.

Resting area after the meal

Reservations are recommended for tables by the window or for bigger groups. Parking is limited but possible.

Shabu Maxim is part of a chain and the Songjeong location is their flagship restaurant.

There are three more Shabu Maxim in Busan in Millak-dong, Centum, and Dadaepo, and the prices can be slightly different.

There is also another location in Gimhae as well.

Restaurant Information

Shabu Maxim Songjeong (샤브막심 송정본점)

Open: 11:30 – 22:00 daily

Address: 104, Songjeonggudeokpo-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-701-8889

Parking: Available

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” January 24

Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Soju Prices on the Rise Once Again in Korea

Haps Staff -
The price of Korean's favorite alcohol is about to get a little more expensive.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

BeFM News -
Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.
Read more

The Latest

멋진 바다와 함께 즐기는 샤브샤브 – 송정 샤브막심

맛집 Yoona Kang -
송정에 위치한 샤브막심은 부산의 유명한 샤브샤브 전문점 중 하나이다. 이 곳은 특히 주문한 세트에 샐러드바가 포함되어 있다면, 100분간 추가주문 없이 샐러드바에 있는 야채를 원하는 만큼 실컷 즐길 수 있다.
Read more

City Government and BTO in Helsinki to Promote Busan’s Image to Europeans

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization will participate in the largest tourism exhibition in Northern Europe in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Opens Their Concert Season With “New Year’s Concert 2020” This Week

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra open their 2020 concert season with a New Year's Concert this Thursday and Friday.
Read more

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020 Tickets Now On Sale

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Tickets for the American Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Ball 2020 have begun.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Winter Wonderland at Gangwondo’s Taebaek Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Known as the "Winter City", Taebaek in Gangwon province is once again hosting the Taebaek Festival this winter.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
-0.5 ° C
0 °
-1 °
48 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea