ECCK Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 Set for February 24 in Seoul

Haps Staff

The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea is holding its ECCK Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 on February 24th in Seoul.

Thanks to all our members’ sincere interest and support, the ECCK has been growing in various fields and establishing strong connections between the European and Korean business communities for the last seven years.

Admission is free of charge and you can RSVP for the event here.

Event Information

17:00 – 17:30 Registration

17:30 – 19:00 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

– Opening & Congratulatory Remarks

– Treasurer’s Report FY 2019 & Budget FY 2020

– Auditor’s Report FY 2019

– Activity Report 2019 & Outlook 2020

– Closing Remarks

19:00 – 20:30 Reception

Event Details

Title: ECCK Annual General Meeting 2020

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 17:30 – 20:30 (Registration from 17:00)

Venue: Atrium (3F), Millennium Seoul Hilton

Participants: ECCK Members (1 person per ECCK Member Company)

Admission fee: Free of charge

The agenda is subject to modifications.

Travel

