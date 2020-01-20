“Emotion in Motion” Exhibit Begins Thursday at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan will host its latest exhibit “Emotion in Motion” from January 23 until July 26th.

The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola.

Admission is free.

Event Information

Period: January 23 – July 26, 2020

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index