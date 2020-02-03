Encore Presentation of ASEAN Cinema Week Held This Month

This February, the ASEAN Culture House will host an encore presentation of ASEAN Cinema Week, a film screening event that toured major cities in Korea in celebration of the 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit and the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-ROK dialogue relations.

In addition to screenings of films in multiple genres from each ASEAN country, all of which have been recognized for their popularity and cinematic quality, the event will also include commentary sessions to help viewers understand the aspects of ASEAN culture included in each film.

Detailed screening schedules and additional information can be found on the ACH’s website www.ach.or.kr.

Event Information

Location: ACH Hall (4F), ASEAN Culture House