Enjoy a Strawberry Buffet with a Variety of Desserts at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Strawberry season is in full swing and The Lounge at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating with a Strawberry Picnic Buffet.

Feast on strawberry tarts, strawberry premium cake, raspberry cheesecake, and chocolate raspberries, as well as chocolate fondue, chocolate drinks, pudding, strawberry Pana cotta, tiramisu, strawberry cup cream, muffins, mousse, and macarons.

An additional side menu is also available which includes Strawberry Asparagus Salad, Caprese, Fruit Salad, Smoked Salmon Open Sandwich, Crab Sandwich, Smoked Chicken Sandwich, Chili Shrimp, Chop Steak, Fried Rice, and Mushroom Soup.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and costs 55,000 won for adults and 33,000 won for kids elementary school and under.