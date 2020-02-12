Image: Hilton Hotel
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Haps Staff

Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet “Crazy in Pink”.

Crazy in Pink has become one of the most representative dessert buffets in Busan. It has a lot of pink flowers and a romantic atmosphere.

Enjoy strawberry macaroons, sweet strawberry panacotta, an eye-catching strawberry chocolate fountain and a fresh strawberry pyramid with colorful desserts.

The event runs every Saturday and Sunday until April 12, 2020.

Time:

First service: 12 pm to 2 pm
Second service: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Price:

Adults: Dessert Buffet & Coffee or Tea: 48,000 won
Dessert Buffet & Special Strawberry Drink 1 cup: 58,000 won

The above price is the tax-included price.

Children aged 49 months to 12 years are subject to adult rates.

Menu: Sweet strawberry chocolate fountain, fresh strawberry pyramid, sweet strawberry macaroon, sweet cool strawberry pannacotta, soft strawberry shoe, strawberry tiramisu, strawberry pizza with salad, strawberry ice cream

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

The Latest

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Busan to Invest Over 200 Billion Won Into Start-ups

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan is investing 205.6 billion won this year to turn Busan into Asia's number 1 startup city.
Read more

Valentine’s Day and Graduation Flower Sales Moving Online and to Convenience Stores

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
This week is usually one of the highest sales weeks for flowers in the nation with school graduations and Valentine's Day falling on the same week, but sales of flowers have plummeted with canceled ceremonies and fears of the coronavirus keeping people indoors.
Read more

Oscars Winner Parasite was the Most Tweeted-about Movie During the 92nd Academy Awards

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
"Parasite" (@ParasiteMovie), which won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars (@TheAcademy), including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay, fired up Twitter all over the world.
Read more

South Korea Imposes Temporary Entry Ban On International Cruise Ship Travel

Travel BeFM News -
South Korea will impose a temporary entry ban on international cruise ships as the country is beefing up quarantine efforts.
Read more

10초 영어: 흑자와 적자의 영어표현

학습 Yoona Kang -
10초만에 쉽게 영어 표현 배우기!
Read more
Busan
mist
11 ° C
12 °
10 °
100 %
0.5kmh
90 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea