Located at Samjung Tower in Seomyeon, Game of Minds Escape Room is one of the city’s newest and largest escape rooms.

For those who have never tried an escape room, a team of players must solve clues and riddles or accomplish tasks in order to “escape” the room.

Each room comes complete with a different theme, and games can be played in English or Korean.

Game of Minds is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Prices range from 45,000 won for two or 60,000 won for three players.