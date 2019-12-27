Enjoy the 2020 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Haeundae Beach is set to once again welcome thousands of citizens to bid adieu to 2019 and welcome in the Year of the Rat.

At the beginning of every year, a sculpture symbolizing the New Year is installed at Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach, providing the perfect photo-taking spot for visitors wishing to mark the beginning of the New Year.

It will be exhibited at the beaches from December 20, 2019 until January 27, 2020.

The sunrise is expected at around 7:32 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 31, 2019 20:00 – 24:30, January 1, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Hosted and Organized by: Haeundae-gu Office

Main Programs (Haeundae Beach)

New Year’s countdown celebrations on December 31, 2019

– Lantern hanging event for the new year, celebratory performance, outdoor movie screening, fireworks show

New Year’s sunrise event on January 1, 2020

– Performances, sunrise view

How to get there: Haeundae Station (Metro line 2), exits 3 or 5, Walk towards the beach