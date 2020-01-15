Arts & Culture

Experience a Korean Traditional Seollal Lunar New Year’s Day Celebration at Busan Museum

Busan City News

In celebration of Korea’s biggest holiday, Seollal Lunar New Year, the Busan Museum will hold family-friendly cultural activities and performances at the museum on January 25, 2020.

The free cultural event includes mirror making, Korean traditional performances and traditional folk games.

On-site registration is available from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 (first come, first serve) for the mirror making activity that incorporates a rat character, as 2020 is the Year of Rat. The program is scheduled over four sessions (2 to 2:30 p.m., 2:30 to 3:00 p.m., 3:00 to 3:30 p.m., 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.). Each session is limited to the first 30 people who register.

Visitors can also take part in the event by playing yut, tuho (traditional stick-throwing), gulleongsoe (hoop-rolling), as well as a top-spinning game outside the museum building. (10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) Korean folk performances are scheduled to be held on January 25, 2020, from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

The Busan Museum, including the Cultural Experience Center inside the museum, will open to the public from January 24th to 27th during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: english.busan.go.kr/museum/bsmintro01

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Kenny G to Perform in Busan February 23

Haps Staff -
Grammy Award-winning musician Kenny G will be in Busan as part of his World Tour Valentine Concert on February 23.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Philharmonic Opens Their Concert Season With “New Year’s Concert 2020” This Week

Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra open their 2020 concert season with a New Year's Concert this Thursday and Friday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 13 – January 19

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, January 11th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Enjoy an Afternoon of Fun at Game of Minds Escape Room in Seomyeon

Haps Staff -
Located at Samjung Tower in Seomyeon, Game of Minds Escape Room is one of the city's newest and largest escape rooms.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Philharmonic Ensemble Vienna 2020 New Year’s Concert This Friday

Haps Staff -
The Philharmonic Ensemble Vienna is presenting its New Year's Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Read more

The Latest

Local Taxi Unions Opposed to “Buxi” Launching in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan taxi industry is opposing the establishment of ‘Buxi’ in the port city which provides services to customers using rental cars.
Read more

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year's Lunar holiday next week.
Read more

Experience a Korean Traditional Seollal Lunar New Year’s Day Celebration at Busan Museum

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
In celebration of Korea’s biggest holiday, Seollal Lunar New Year, the Busan Museum will hold family-friendly cultural activities and performances at the museum on January 25, 2020.
Read more

International Destinations: Borneo Eagle Resort for a Total Island Getaway Off the Sabah Coast, East Malaysia

International Destinations Haps Staff -
Nestled serenely on the island of Pulau Tiga 2.5 hours away by land and sea from Sabah's capital of Kota Kinabalu lies the plush Borneo Eagle Resort -- a cluster of 13 luxury contemporary villas opened in April 2018.
Read more

10초 영어: In과 Within의 차이

학습 Yoona Kang -
10초만에 쉽게 영어 표현 배우기!
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
-2.9 ° C
-2 °
-4 °
54 %
2.1kmh
93 %
Wed
3 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea