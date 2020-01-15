Experience a Korean Traditional Seollal Lunar New Year’s Day Celebration at Busan Museum

In celebration of Korea’s biggest holiday, Seollal Lunar New Year, the Busan Museum will hold family-friendly cultural activities and performances at the museum on January 25, 2020.

The free cultural event includes mirror making, Korean traditional performances and traditional folk games.

On-site registration is available from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 (first come, first serve) for the mirror making activity that incorporates a rat character, as 2020 is the Year of Rat. The program is scheduled over four sessions (2 to 2:30 p.m., 2:30 to 3:00 p.m., 3:00 to 3:30 p.m., 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.). Each session is limited to the first 30 people who register.

Visitors can also take part in the event by playing yut, tuho (traditional stick-throwing), gulleongsoe (hoop-rolling), as well as a top-spinning game outside the museum building. (10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) Korean folk performances are scheduled to be held on January 25, 2020, from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

The Busan Museum, including the Cultural Experience Center inside the museum, will open to the public from January 24th to 27th during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: english.busan.go.kr/museum/bsmintro01