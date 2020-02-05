Experience Korean Traditional Clothing at Hanbok Experience Hall

A visit to Busan, or Korea, wouldn’t be complete without taking a photo in some Korean traditional clothes known as Hanbok.

The recently renovated Hanbok Experience Hall can now be found on the first floor of BEXCO Auditorium, where visitors can see Hanbok and accessories that Joseon-era people have worn and used, as well as try on a variety of styles of the traditional clothing.

Other facilities including a photo zone and a virtual Hanbok experience zone have been prepared for the visitors.

The Busan Hanbok Hall is located on the first floor of the BEXCO Auditorium and is open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and admission is free.

The last admission is 30 minutes before closing and is closed during lunch which is from noon until 1 p.m.