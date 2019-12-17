Finland Ambassador to Korea Eero Suominen Talks Smart Tourism in Helsinki

Finnish Ambassador to Korea Eero Suominen recently highlighted “Smart Tourism in Helsinki” at the ‘Tourism Policy Forum for Busan-Europe Cooperation’ held last Friday at the Busan Tourism Business Support Center.

The forum, hosted by the Busan Tourism Organization, was prepared to exchange tourism ideas with the launch of a direct flight between Busan and Helsinki in March next year.

With the opening of the non-stop route, Busan’s marketing area, which was limited to China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, can now be expanded to Europe.

The event was attended by Finnish Ambassador Eero Suominen and Yoonmi Kim, Trade Commissioner from Business Finland in Korea to discuss ways to increase Busan-Helsinki tourism exchanges and to share the achievements of Finland’s smart tourism innovation.

Ambassador Suominen focused his speech on the importance of tourism, ideas around digitalization and improving accessibility with smart solutions.

“In Helsinki, the thinking is that whatever the city has to offer, it should be accessible for all – visitors and citizens. Making Helsinki more accessible started with re-thinking policy — an Accessibility Officer was appointed and a project called “Helsinki for all” started. The objective was to gather data on how visitors and inhabitants behave, for example, use public transportation,” he said.

The ambassador focused on two smart travel apps popular in Helsinki — WHIM, a travel app that compares prices and focuses on sustainability and the environment; and BLIND SQUARE, a popular app among people who prefer not to use search engines in writing but using their voice. The application uses GPS to determine your location and open data to define the most interesting sights and services around you.

The final round of discussion discussed ways to promote Busan-Europe exchange.

Chung Hee-jun, president of Busan Tourism Organization, said, “Opening a direct route between Busan and Helsinki has great significance in that it can target not only Finland but all of Europe, including Northern Europe, as a tourist market in Busan.”