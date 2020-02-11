Events F@#K LOVE: An Anti-Valentines Party at HQ Gwangan Haps Staff February 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Tired of all the Valentine’s Day hoopla? Join fellow anti-Valentine’s Day folks this Friday night starting at 7 p.m. at HQ Bar in Gwangalli. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Events Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Dekalog” Haps Staff - February 10, 2020 Dekalog is a 1989 Polish drama series of films directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski for television. Read more Events Smoking Goose and The Hoppers – Free Live Show @ HQ Haps Staff - February 7, 2020 HQ Gwangan is hosting live music once again this Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. with two live bands Smoking Goose and The Hoppers. Admission... Read more Events Trivia Night @ HQ Bar Haps Staff - February 5, 2020 Trivia Night starts at 9:30 as always each Thursday night, and it'll be done in time for you to catch your preferred form of public transport home. Read more Events Saturday Weekly Wellness Meetup Haps Staff - February 3, 2020 Join us at the Weekly Wellness Meetup every Saturday! Read more Events Busan International Party Haps Staff - January 31, 2020 Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!! Read more Events The Babuo and BeeOh — Live Gypsy Jazz & Swing Haps Staff - January 29, 2020 Take in a night of live Gypsy Jazz & Swing music this Friday night at HQ Gwangan beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Read more The Latest 10초 영어: 흑자와 적자의 영어표현 학습 Yoona Kang - February 12, 2020 10초만에 쉽게 영어 표현 배우기! Read more Air Busan to Begin Daily Service to Ho Chi Minh April 23rd Travel Haps Staff - February 12, 2020 Air Busan announced yesterday that it will launch a new regular route between Busan and Ho Chi Minh from April 23. Read more Latest Updates About Coronavirus in Busan Busan News BeFM News - February 12, 2020 Here are the latest updates about the coronavirus in Busan as of Feburary 12, 2020. Read more F@#K LOVE: An Anti-Valentines Party at HQ Gwangan Events Haps Staff - February 12, 2020 Tired of all the Valentine's Day hoopla? Join fellow anti-Valentine's Day folks this Friday night starting at 7 p.m. at HQ Bar in Gwangalli. Read more 10 Second Korean: 반듯이 [ bandeusi] vs. 반드시 [ bandeusi] 10 Second Korean Yoona Kang - February 12, 2020 Easy and quick Korean expressions! Read more National Theater Live Events Scheduled for this Month are Canceled Arts & Culture Haps Staff - February 12, 2020 The two National Theater Live events scheduled for at the Busan Cultural Center this month have been canceled due to the coronavirus concerns. Read more Busan haze enter location 6 ° C 6 ° 6 ° 75 % 1kmh 90 % Tue 12 ° Wed 14 ° Thu 12 ° Fri 12 ° Sat 13 ° Dine & Drink Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night Dine & Drink Haps Staff - February 12, 2020 Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned. Read more Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo Dine & Drink Yoona Kang - February 11, 2020 As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices. Read more Johnny Rockets February Specials Dine & Drink Haps Staff - February 10, 2020 Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger. Read more Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event Dine & Drink Haps Staff - February 7, 2020 Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14. Read more Travel Travel Air Busan to Begin Daily Service to Ho Chi Minh April 23rd Haps Staff - February 12, 2020 International Destinations International Destinations: Five Ways to Experience Myanmar’s Top Beach Getaway, Ngapali Haps Staff - February 11, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower Haps Staff - February 10, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Take a Rickshaw Ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park Haps Staff - February 9, 2020