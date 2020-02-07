NewsBusan News

Gijang-gun to Crackdown on Illegal Parking Ahead of IKEA Opening

BeFM News

Busan city and Gijang-gun office will jointly crackdown on illegal parking for one month from today ahead of the opening of IKEA Dongbusan branch on the 13th.

The main areas are around IKEA Dongbusan Branch, Lotte Outlet Dongbusan Store, the coastal road around Gijang, and Songjeong Station.

On weekdays, two groups of 4 officers carry out patrol duties at the parking lot, and on weekends, three groups of 6 officers are on duty.

An IKEA official said the current situation is being monitored on a real-time basis and that they will continue to do their best in reflecting recommendations made by health authorities.

Travel

