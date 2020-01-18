NewsBusan News

Gijang Looking for Traffic Countermeasures Ahead of IKEA’s Opening Next Month

Gijang-gun office is scurrying to come up with appropriate traffic measures ahead of the opening of IKEA’s Dongbusan Branch in Ilkwang New town next month.
Gijang-gun announced that it will soon carry out traffic countermeasures for the entire gun-area.
Busan had proposed a plan to expand the 600 meters of coastal road from the four existing lanes to five lanes, but experts say this may not be enough.
The Gijang-gun council insists that additional roads should be urgently prepared in the event of the completion of the 2022 tourism complex.
IKEA’s Busan branch will open on February 13, 2020.
BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

