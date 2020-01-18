Gijang Looking for Traffic Countermeasures Ahead of IKEA’s Opening Next Month

Gijang-gun office is scurrying to come up with appropriate traffic measures ahead of the opening of IKEA’s Dongbusan Branch in Ilkwang New town next month.

Gijang-gun announced that it will soon carry out traffic countermeasures for the entire gun-area.

Busan had proposed a plan to expand the 600 meters of coastal road from the four existing lanes to five lanes, but experts say this may not be enough.

The Gijang-gun council insists that additional roads should be urgently prepared in the event of the completion of the 2022 tourism complex.

IKEA’s Busan branch will open on February 13, 2020.