Gimhae Airport on Quarantine Alert Over Chinese Wuhan New Coronavirus Pneumonia

With the first confirmed domestic case of the new China coronavirus on Monday,

Gimhae International Airport has also been on quarantine alert as it has many flights from China.

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has raised the level of infectious disease crisis from blue, which means attention, to yellow, which means caution.

Airports and ports around the country are carrying out quarantine procedures.

There is no direct flight from Gimhae Airport to Hubei, China, where the coronavirus originated.

However, the airport has many Chinese and Southeast Asian routes, with the possibility of passengers entering the country through a third region.

The KCDC strongly advised recent travelers who are showing possible symptoms to contact the (1339) call center and to visit a medical institution to report their travel history.