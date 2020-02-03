Imge: Guponaru website
Gupo Naru Festival and Dalmaji Hot Spring Festival Named Excellent Festivals for 2020

Haps Staff

The Nakdong River Gupo Naru Festival and Haeundae Dalmaji Hot Spring Festival were selected as excellent festivals in Busan.

The city of Busan announced that it has selected two excellent festivals in the city and three promising festivals.

Gupo Naru Festival

The Gupo Naru Festival held in May offers about 40 programs including reproducing old images of market merchants going in and out of Gupo Naru.

There is also a reenactment of a “Dragon King Ceremony” (a ritual for safe travel by sea) with a Nakdonggang River-themed musical and song contest for those brave souls willing and waiting to get on stage.

Other programs at this event include noodle making and sampling, raft-riding, boating, and a handicraft display.

Dalmaji Hot Springs Festival

Held in February each year, a variety of events accompany the festival, including a folk game competition, a food market, a folk game experience venue, gil-nori, burning Daljip, and Gang-gang-sool-rae.

Promising Festivals of 2020

Promising festivals have been picked as Seo-gu Mackerel Festival, the Nam-gu Oryukdo Peace Festival, and the Gijang-gun Anchovy Festival.

Excellent festivals will receive 30 million won in support subsidy, and promising festivals will receive 15 million won each.

Gupo Naru Festival and Dalmaji Hot Spring Festival Named Excellent Festivals for 2020

