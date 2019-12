2028 will start a new era of two-hour train travel between Busan and Gwangju.

According to Gwangju city and South Jeolla Province, the Gwangju-Suncheon light rail project has passed a preliminary feasibility test by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Using a budget of 1.7 trillion won, the light rail is expected to take passengers along the Namhae coast and reduce the travel time from Mokpo to Busan, from five and a half hours to 2 hours and 40 minutes.