Haeundae Arboretum Project to be Delayed Two Years

The Haeundae Arboretum project which was scheduled to open next year has been suspended for two years.

The project, which has seen hundreds of billions of won invested, was suspended due to administrative errors in Busan.

“We are conducting an environmental impact assessment for Haeundae Arboretum again. With this evaluation service, the Arboretum project will be completely discontinued until September this year, and the completion date will be delayed by two years,” the city announced.

Haeundae Arboretum, located in Seokdae-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, has a total business area of ​​628,000 square meters and a park facility area of ​​approximately 100,000 square meters.

With a 78.4 billion won budget, it was scheduled to open in 2021 but now is delayed to late 2022 due to the environmental impact assessment.

