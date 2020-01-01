Haeundae Grand Hotel Closes its Doors After 23 Years

The Haeundae Grand Hotel closed its doors after 23 years in service.

An official from the hotel said stopped all business activities at 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon after filing a closing notice to the Haeundae-gu office.

The hotel staff union, however, are strongly opposed to the management’s decision.

Kim Ok-kyung, the union chairperson of the Haeundae Grand Hotel, said the workers cannot accept the unilateral closure made by the employers who will kick out the employees out on to the streets.

Kim added necessary legal actions will be taken against the management.

Haeundae Grand Hotel first opened for business in 1996.