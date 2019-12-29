Haps Guide: Places to Ring In Your New Year’s in Busan

There’s plenty to do around the city this New Year’s, from the traditional to bars and clubs across the city or a quiet sunrise on the beach.

Around one million visitors and locals hit the city’s festivals, which turns into the city’s largest winter gathering. The Dadaepo Sunrise Festival, the Haeundae Beach Sunrise Festival and the traditional Bell of Hope, Bell of Love and Bell of Peace ringing 11 times each at Yongdusan Park ring in the new year with a slew of concerts and activities for the family.

The New Year Sunrise Celebration will include a sunrise performance, the mayor’s address, and free coffee and tea early morning at Haeundae Beach on January 1 as well as Sunrise Festivals around the city.

2020 Busan New Year Festival (Nampodong) – The citizens’ bell-ringing ceremony will be held in Yongdusan Park at 11 p.m. on the 31st along with a music concert, a New Year’s greeting, the lighting of the hope flame, and the singing of the Busan anthem.

Sunrise Festivals (Citywide) – Check out a list of the best sunrise festivals around the city.

French Musical Star Big 4 Concert (BEXCO) – The French Musical Star Big 4 Gala concert features four great voices from France — Richard Charest, Damien Sargue, Stéphane Métro, and Nicolas Turconi — singing beautiful and unique songs from musicals famous all over the world.

K-Will National Tour (BEXCO Auditorium) – K-Will returns to Busan for another year-end concert.

Kim Yeon-woo Concert (KBS Hall) – Nicknamed the God of Vocals, enjoy a night of ballads to ring in the New Year.

Thursday Party (Multiple Locations) – Thursday Party’s around the country bring a Korean-expat feel to the party with a great atmosphere at every one of their locations.

Basement (PNU) – Basement rings in the new year the way they always do.. great music and a great party atmosphere.

Galmegi (PNU) – Drink and food specials are on tap for a special evening in PNU.

HQ Bar (Gwangalli) – The party lasts until dawn with great deals on food and drink throughout the wee hours of the morning to watch the sunrise.

Gorilla Brewing Company (Gwangalli) – 5 DJs, drink specials and great craft beer are all on tap at Gorilla.

LA Bar & Grill (Gwangalli)– Great drink and food specials to choose from are once again on offer in Gwangalli.

Latin Party (Gwangalli) – Enjoy the sunrise party with drink specials and a special Latin vibe.

Busan Cultural Center (Daeyeon-dong) – The annual New Year’s Eve concert with the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra helps ring in the new year.

Wolfhound (Haeundae) – Expect the usual fun at the Wolfhound with drink specials, champagne and the year-end countdown.

Home (Haeundae) – Ring in the New Year with some great jazz and funk music.

Ovantgarde (Kyungsung) – A night of music and DJs is planned for those in the KSU area.

Ol’55 (Kyungsung) – A night of live music and a free market are on tap at Ol’55.

Swing 243 (Geumjeong) – Swing dance into the new year at Swing 243’s New Year’s Eve party.

KBL – KT vs. LG (Sajik) – Busan’s pro basketball team plays a night game vs. LG beginning at 10 with activities planned for the NYE celebrations.

Next (Changwon) – Drink specials and DJ performances are on hand for a great expat party in Changwon.