Heavy New Year’s Traffic Begins

Authorities say congestion on the country’s major highways has begun to build up as people head home for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) estimated today that around 30 million people will travel around the nation throughout the four-day holiday period.

It said the number of cars on key expressways has been rising since yesterday afternoon. The KEC predicted heavy traffic will continue until through today until midnight.

Traffic is expected to peak Saturday morning, while most of the cars returning to metropolitan areas will likely hit the road Sunday afternoon.

At peak traffic, it is expected to take eight hours and 10 minutes to drive to Busan from Seoul.

Travel

