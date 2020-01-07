Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Numerous Accidents in Busan

There have been increased traffic accidents and congestion throughout Busan city due to the rain.

At around 11 am yesterday morning, a three-way car accident occurred on the road in front of Geoje Haemaetji Station while traffic was congested near Jinyang intersection in Busanjin-gu from a car and motorcycle collision.

Earlier, there was an accident involving a car and a truck in front of an apartment near Hwangryeong Tunnel and also extreme congestion near Daeti tunnel when a large bus stopped near the entrance of the tunnel at Nakdongdae-ro.

Two flights scheduled to land at Gimhae International Airport had to turn around due to poor visibility.

The Busan Maritime Police issued a warning at 5 pm yesterday against coastal safety accidents, which is expected to be lifted at midnight on the 9th.

The coastal regions in Busan are also under a wind advisory.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast 20 to 60 millimeters of precipitation in Busan until early this morning and advised special caution while driving on rainy roads.