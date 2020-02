Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.

After an early VIP party and beginning at 7 p.m. to the public, you can enjoy 4,000 won beers, a kitchen takeover, their Quad IPA release and live music.

You can also join their SNS event where you can win free Gorilla beer for up to a year.

More details can be found on the Gorilla Brewing Facebook page.