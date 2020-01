Here’s the 2020 Major Event Schedule in Busan

Lots of great events are once again lined-up for 2020 in Busan. Here is the list of major events happening around the city this year.

2020 Major Event Schedule in Busan

January

33rd Polar Bear Swim Festival – January 4-5, Haeundae Beach

February

Drone Show Korea 2020- February 20-22, BEXCO

Opening of IKEA East Busan branch, February, OSIRIA Tourism Complex

March

2020 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC BUSAN) – March 22-29, BEXCO

9th Busan MICE Festival – March, BEXCO

April

2020 Busan International Boat Show- April 16-19, BEXCO

Busan Int’l Short Film Festival – April 22 – April 27, Busan Cinema Center

International Nuclear Energy Korea 2020 – April 22 – April 24, BEXCO

2020 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival – April 24 – 26, Gwangalli Beach

Busan Science Festival – April 25-26, venue to be announced

Busan Annual Market of Art – April, BEXCO

2020 Busan Lotus Lantern Festival – April, Busan Citizens Park

Nakdong Riverside Yuchae Flower Festival – April, Daejeo Ecological Park

May

2020 Joseon Tongsinsa Festival – May 1-3, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu

Busan Flower Show – May 15-24, Busan Citizens Park

Busan Contents Market (BCM) 2020 – May 6 – 9, BEXCO

2020 Busan Alleyway Festival – May, Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu)

Busan International Motor Show 2020 – May 28 – June 7, BEXCO

13th Busan Port Festival – May, around National Maritime Museum in Yeongdo-gu

Art Show Busan 2020 – May, BEXCO

2020 Global Gathering – May, APEC Naru Park

2020 Haeundae Sand Festival – May, Haeundae Beach

June

Southern Coast Cup International Yacht Race – June 12 – 16, Busan Yachting Center, Tongyeong, Yeosu

2020 Korea Ocean Leisure Show – June, Gwangalli Beach

Busan Craft Beer Festival 2020 – June 17 – 21, BEXCO

2020 Busan Food Film Festa – June 25 – 28, Busan Cinema Center

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2020 – June, BEXCO

Busan International Dance Festival – June, Haeundae Beach

17th Busan Int’l Performing Arts Festival – June 12 – 21, KNN Theater

July

15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival – July 7 – 13, Busan Cinema Center

Busan Rock Festival – July, Samnak Ecological Park

2020 ITTF World Tour Korea Open, Busan – July, Sajik Gymnasium

August

25th Busan Sea Festival – August, Haeundae Beach, etc.

8th Busan Int’l Comedy Festival – August, Busan Cinema Center

5th Global eSports Executive Summit – August, venue to be announced

2020 Busan Int’l Advertising Festival – August 20 – 22, BEXCO

KIMA WEEK 2020 – August 21-27, beaches in Busan

September

2020 Busan Global Water Forum – September 2-3, BEXCO

2020 Busan Biennale – September 5 – November 8, Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Busan Int’l Travel Fair – September 17-20, BEXCO

Busan International Medical Tourism Convention – September 18 – 19, BEXCO

2020 Busan Startup Week – September, Haeundae

11th Busan Robot Competition – September, BEXCO

2020 K-ICT Week in Busan – September, BEXCO

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2020- September, BEXCO

Busan Maru International Music Festival – September, Busan Cultural Center

World Knowledge Forum 2020 Busan Event – September, Paradise Hotel Busan

Environment & Energy Tech 2020 – September, BEXCO

October

25th Busan Int’l Film Festival – October 8-17, Busan Cinema Center, etc.

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival – October 9-11, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong

15th Asian Film Market – October 10-13, BEXCO

Offshore Korea 2020 – October 13-15, BEXCO

Busan International Craft Beer Masters Challenge 2020 – October 16 – 18, venue to be announced

2020 Busan UN Week – October 23 – November 11, UN Memorial Cemetery

Busan Int’l Footwear, Textile & Fashion Week – October 29 – 31, BEXCO

19th World Korean Business Convention – October 28 – 30, BEXCO

Busan International Food Expo 2020 – October, BEXCO

Busan R&D Week – October, BEXCO

2020 Busan Webtoon Festival – October, Busan Global Webtoon Center

Busan One Asia Festival – October, venue to be announced

Next Content Fair 2020 – October, BEXCO

2020 BFAA International Art Fair – October, BEXCO

24th annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) – October, venue to be announced

Busan Beauty Festival – October, Busan Cinema Center

LPGA International Busan 2020 – October, Asiad Country Club

Busan Choral Festival & Competition – October, BEXCO

November

Busan Money Show 2020 – November 5 – 7, BEXCO

Turn Toward Busan memorial ceremony – November 11, UN Memorial Cemetery

G-Star 2020 Int’l Game Exhibition – November 19 – 22, BEXCO

U-IoT World Convention 2020 – November, BEXCO

2020 Busan Universiade for Digital Contents – November, BEXCO

Busan International Magic Festival (2020 FISM Asia Championship of Magic (ACM)) – November, Busan Cinema Center

2020 Busan – ASEAN Week – November, venue to be announced

12th Busan Christmas Tree Cultural Festival – November-December, around Gwangbok-ro area

16th Busan Fireworks Festival – November, Gwangalli Beach area

Busan Int’l Seafood & Fisheries EXPO (BISFE 2020) – November, BEXCO

December

Busan International Art Fair – December, BEXCO

Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2020 – December 31 – January 1, Yongdusan Park