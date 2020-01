The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th.

Event Information

Period: December 25, 2019 – April 5, 2020

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Address: 1, UN Pyeonghwa-ro 76beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (last admission is 5 p.m.)

Closed every Monday

Tickets: 15,000 won for adults, 11,000 won for youths, 9,000 won for children

For more info.: 070-4800-9301

Website: www.evakorea.com