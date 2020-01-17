NewsBusan News

Hospitals, Clinics to Remain Open During LNY Holidays

Haps Staff

Busan City announced that it will implement emergency medical care measures for the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

35 emergency medical institutions, including Dong-A University Hospital, will operate 24 hours a day as per usual.

819 hospitals and clinics and 1,354 pharmacies will also open on designated dates during the holiday period.

Medical centers will also be open at 16 regional health centers in the city.

Hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies that open during the holidays can be checked by dialing 1-2-9 for the health and welfare call center or visit the website of the Central Emergency Medical Center.

You can call 119 or 129 in case you need medical emergency services or medical-related information during the holiday.

Haps Staff
