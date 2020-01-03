How Korea Fell in Love with Poker

Korea isn’t the first place you would associate with gambling, and that’s for a very good reason.

While it might be surrounded by world-famous casino resorts like those of Macau and Hong Kong, both North and South Korea take a very unfavorable view of gambling. Native Koreans are not allowed to gamble in casinos, although they can partake in lotteries and betting on some sports like horse racing. This law even applies outside of the country; traveling Koreans who have visited casinos in other countries have been prosecuted and can be fined up to a maximum of 5 million won.

However, the same laws do not extend to foreigners. There are a handful of casinos in Korea – somewhere around 20 – and most are located within hotels in order to make the best use of the tourist trade. Tourists and expatriates are very welcome in casinos, but the only Koreans who are allowed inside are those who work there.

There is one exception: the Kangwon Land Casino and resort in Gangwon-do, a war-damaged and economically poor province is open to both foreigners and native Koreans.

The casino was built in 2000 and became instrumental in helping the economy to recover, as well as providing entertainment and relaxation for locals. It is the busiest and most profitable casino in the country, a fact which isn’t surprising when you consider that 10,000 Koreans travel to visit it every day.

All of the casinos offer poker tables, and the game has gained popularity with Koreans in recent years because of its skill-based strategies. Its similarity to a traditional favorite, badugi, has also helped raise its popularity. In the last few years, international poker tours have started to include Korea on their list of stops and the response from locals was very favorable.

If you want to get in on the action, there are some beautiful venues to choose from. Paradise City Incheon is located right by the beach and hosted both the World Poker Tour and Asian Poker Tour. It only opened in 2017 so is one of the newest Korean casinos. It has four poker tables offering Texas Hold’em action and is close to the airport, so a great place to visit at the end of your trip.

If you want more variety in your poker, then check out the Landing Casino in Jeju Shinhwa World. It has 8 poker tables offering games including stud, poker 36 and 3 card, as well as the more popular Texas Hold’em. Open 24 hours, it is also home to a host of other electronic and table games, so if you fancy mixing it up you can try your hand at something else.

With the game only recently finding a Korean audience, many residents are only just learning how to play poker. And with only the one casino to practice in, it can be difficult to find a good game. However, given its swift rise in popularity, it is easy to predict that the interest in poker is likely to keep increasing. With Korean poker stars like Kevin Song and Steve Sung beginning to hit the headlines, and more Korean venues being added to Asian poker tours, it looks like poker is in Korea to stay.

However, for those willing to travel and prepared to risk the fine, there is always neighboring Macau – the self-proclaimed ‘Gambling Capital of the World’. The only place where Chinese nationals are permitted to gamble, Macau has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, overtaking Las Vegas in gambling revenues in 2007 and continuing to climb every year since.

In comparison, the poker scene in Korea is still very much in its infancy. Unless the government considers reviewing the laws and making it legal for native Koreans to enter casinos, they are limited to casual games without profit. Or watching tours on television. But for those wanting to participate, options at the moment remain limited.

Online poker in Korea is one option. While there are no specific laws prohibiting play, South Korean companies are forbidden from setting up their own online pages. Access to foreign-based online casinos is possible, albeit a certain amount of technological wizardry might be needed. But there are sites out there which have become extremely popular with Korean poker players and allow them to indulge in their hobby in a safe and reasonably legal environment.

Korea is very much an up-and-coming venue for poker. The popularity of the game amongst visiting tourists has helped it spread to locals and provide incentives for the major poker tournaments to start including the country in their global tours. For visitors, there are many excellent casinos to visit and play a few hands, but the locals will have to wait and see if there are any legal revisions coming their way in the future.