Lifestyle

How Korea Fell in Love with Poker

Haps Staff

Korea isn’t the first place you would associate with gambling, and that’s for a very good reason.

While it might be surrounded by world-famous casino resorts like those of Macau and Hong Kong, both North and South Korea take a very unfavorable view of gambling. Native Koreans are not allowed to gamble in casinos, although they can partake in lotteries and betting on some sports like horse racing. This law even applies outside of the country; traveling Koreans who have visited casinos in other countries have been prosecuted and can be fined up to a maximum of 5 million won.

However, the same laws do not extend to foreigners. There are a handful of casinos in Korea – somewhere around 20 – and most are located within hotels in order to make the best use of the tourist trade. Tourists and expatriates are very welcome in casinos, but the only Koreans who are allowed inside are those who work there.

There is one exception: the Kangwon Land Casino and resort in Gangwon-do, a war-damaged and economically poor province is open to both foreigners and native Koreans.

The casino was built in 2000 and became instrumental in helping the economy to recover, as well as providing entertainment and relaxation for locals. It is the busiest and most profitable casino in the country, a fact which isn’t surprising when you consider that 10,000 Koreans travel to visit it every day.

All of the casinos offer poker tables, and the game has gained popularity with Koreans in recent years because of its skill-based strategies. Its similarity to a traditional favorite, badugi, has also helped raise its popularity. In the last few years, international poker tours have started to include Korea on their list of stops and the response from locals was very favorable.

If you want to get in on the action, there are some beautiful venues to choose from. Paradise City Incheon is located right by the beach and hosted both the World Poker Tour and Asian Poker Tour. It only opened in 2017 so is one of the newest Korean casinos. It has four poker tables offering Texas Hold’em action and is close to the airport, so a great place to visit at the end of your trip.

If you want more variety in your poker, then check out the Landing Casino in Jeju Shinhwa World. It has 8 poker tables offering games including stud, poker 36 and 3 card, as well as the more popular Texas Hold’em. Open 24 hours, it is also home to a host of other electronic and table games, so if you fancy mixing it up you can try your hand at something else.

With the game only recently finding a Korean audience, many residents are only just learning how to play poker. And with only the one casino to practice in, it can be difficult to find a good game. However, given its swift rise in popularity, it is easy to predict that the interest in poker is likely to keep increasing. With Korean poker stars like Kevin Song and Steve Sung beginning to hit the headlines, and more Korean venues being added to Asian poker tours, it looks like poker is in Korea to stay.

However, for those willing to travel and prepared to risk the fine, there is always neighboring Macau – the self-proclaimed ‘Gambling Capital of the World’. The only place where Chinese nationals are permitted to gamble, Macau has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, overtaking Las Vegas in gambling revenues in 2007 and continuing to climb every year since.

In comparison, the poker scene in Korea is still very much in its infancy. Unless the government considers reviewing the laws and making it legal for native Koreans to enter casinos, they are limited to casual games without profit. Or watching tours on television. But for those wanting to participate, options at the moment remain limited.

Online poker in Korea is one option. While there are no specific laws prohibiting play, South Korean companies are forbidden from setting up their own online pages. Access to foreign-based online casinos is possible, albeit a certain amount of technological wizardry might be needed. But there are sites out there which have become extremely popular with Korean poker players and allow them to indulge in their hobby in a safe and reasonably legal environment.

Korea is very much an up-and-coming venue for poker. The popularity of the game amongst visiting tourists has helped it spread to locals and provide incentives for the major poker tournaments to start including the country in their global tours. For visitors, there are many excellent casinos to visit and play a few hands, but the locals will have to wait and see if there are any legal revisions coming their way in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

10 Useful Websites in Busan

John Dunphy -
Whether you’re a “lifer” or a “newbie,” life in the Land of Morning Calm has never been more convenient for expats.
Read more
Lifestyle

33rd Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 33rd Haeundae Polar Bear Festival will be held at Haeundae Beach for two days from January 4 to 5, 2020. Hosted by the Busan...
Read more
Lifestyle

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2019

Jeff Liebsch -
As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2019 with our most-read articles of the year.
Read more
10 Second Korean

10 Second Korean: 싸다 [ ssada ]

Yoona Kang -
Easy and quick Korean expressions!
Read more
Better Living

Three Places to Warm up With a Winter Spa Day

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Frequented by Koreans and increasingly by expats, a spa can be a place to rest and relax, connect with friends, wash up, enjoy delicious foods, or even spend the night.
Read more
Lifestyle

From the Archives: It’s Beginning to Vaguely Resemble Christmas

John Bocskay -
It’s hard not to feel nostalgic at Christmastime, but one of the things I don’t miss from North America is the “Christmas creep.”
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gangwon province's Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 4th until the 26th.
Read more

“Pink Light” Expands Service to Yangsan, Gyeongnam

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City announced that it has begun expanding its distribution of 'Pink Light' device to more areas.
Read more

How Korea Fell in Love with Poker

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Korea isn’t the first place you would associate with gambling, and that’s for a very good reason.
Read more

2020년 현지 대학의 경쟁률 하락

문화 BeFM News -
부산지역 대학의 2020학년도 정시모집 경쟁률이 지난해보다 떨어진 것으로 나타났습니다. 
Read more

Seomyeon’s New BRT Causing Congestion, Anger for Drivers

Busan News Haps Staff -
Recently opened on December 30th, the new Seomyeon BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines have been causing large traffic congestion in the heart of the city.
Read more

“Home” Exhibition by Eva Armisén at the Busan Cultural Center

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-0.7 ° C
1 °
-2 °
55 %
3.6kmh
5 %
Fri
7 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °

Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea