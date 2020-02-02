Dine & DrinkRestaurants & Cafés

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Haps Staff

As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of ice coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.

Over the past five years, the winter temperatures have increased 0.3’C over the peninsula and this year has been recorded as the second warmest since the Korean Meteorological Administration has kept records.

Ediya, the largest coffee shop chain in the country with more than 3,000 outlets, announced that sales of iced beverages increased 72 percent from about 60 million in 2015 to about 140 million last year. 

Sales of iced beverages also rose by about 3 percentage points from 57% in 2015 to 60% in 2019. Sales of hot drinks during the same period decreased by 7%from 34% to 27%.“

The company continues to introduce new products such as its popular “Ashotchu” (Add Ice Tea Shot) and “Toshotchu” (Add Toffeenut Latte Shot).

Sales of their bakery goods also continue to rise and have also doubled since 2015.

They have introduced 49 baked goods and sandwiches, including the recent egg, bacon and guacamole sandwiches, pepperoni pizza sandwiches, croissants, garlic cheese bread, and ham-and-cheese sandwiches.

 

Haps Staff
