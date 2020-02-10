International Destinations: Five Ways to Experience Myanmar’s Top Beach Getaway, Ngapali

Ngapali is said to be the next top resort destination. With its turquoise blue waters and stunning sunsets, Myanmar’s most popular beach has a countryside vibe, a well-preserved culture, and attractions that cater to different kinds of travelers.

Beyond the perfect proposal and beach wedding, Ngapali beach is a dream destination for solo travelers, for families and groups of friends.

To enjoy some of Ngapali’s bespoke activities and tours, stay at the Hilton Ngapali Resort & Spa and enjoy a fuss-free, memorable experience planned specially for you.

Get up close & personal with gentle giants

Wake up early and take a car to the nearby town of Thandwe, where you will be ushered into a small wooden boat traveling upstream for about an hour. The journey is worth the wait as you will arrive to see elephants taking their morning bath at the Ta La Nal Elephants Camp. After enjoying bath time and the sanctuary, join the elephants on their trip back to their home up the hill. By the time you’re done, you’ll have whetted up an appetite to enjoy the local farmer style lunch that is included in the tour. Head back to the hotel and spend the rest of the day by the infinity pool.

Spend a day at a fisherman’s village

Start the day early with a trip to Jate Taw fisherman’s village. Watch wooden boats unload fish by oxen and cart after an evening of fishing. If you plan ahead, you can sign up at Hilton Ngapali for a Chef-led cooking class where you will get the chance to be as involved as you want, from choosing your own fresh seafood at the market to preparing it for lunch on your own back at the resort! Make sure you keep the recipe so you can recreate it for your loved ones back home.

Live like a local

Visiting Ngapali is almost akin to stepping back into simpler and more relaxed times. To explore and experience the town like a local, take a short bike ride to Zabagyi village where you will meet welcoming locals and witness their well-preserved way of life. They openly invite tourists into their homes where you might notice vintage radios or appliances. Zabagyi also offers beautiful views of the beach and farmland, making it a perfect location for photos.

Fly over the countryside

A bucket list-experience: wake up early and enjoy the sunrise in a hot air balloon floating over the town of Thandwe. Plan ahead and purchase your ticket from Oriental Ballooning or at the Hilton. Enjoy a comfortable ride in a gondola that fits up to four people. The balloon ride lifts off right next to a hilltop pagoda, you’ll feel as though you’re drifting on the gentle breeze. Fly low over Thandwe river, peek down to see local people greeting you with waving hands and a friendly ‘Mingalabar’ – local wishes of fortune. Climbing high, you can take in the 360-degree panoramic view of the river, rice fields, and villages while you enjoy the tranquil silence.