Ngapali is said to be the next top resort destination. With its turquoise blue waters and stunning sunsets, Myanmar’s most popular beach has a countryside vibe, a well-preserved culture, and attractions that cater to different kinds of travelers.
TravelInternational Destinations

International Destinations: Five Ways to Experience Myanmar’s Top Beach Getaway, Ngapali

Haps Staff

Ngapali is said to be the next top resort destination. With its turquoise blue waters and stunning sunsets, Myanmar’s most popular beach has a countryside vibe, a well-preserved culture, and attractions that cater to different kinds of travelers.

Beyond the perfect proposal and beach wedding, Ngapali beach is a dream destination for solo travelers, for families and groups of friends.

To enjoy some of Ngapali’s bespoke activities and tours, stay at the Hilton Ngapali Resort & Spa and enjoy a fuss-free, memorable experience planned specially for you.

Get up close & personal with gentle giants

Wake up early and take a car to the nearby town of Thandwe, where you will be ushered into a small wooden boat traveling upstream for about an hour. The journey is worth the wait as you will arrive to see elephants taking their morning bath at the Ta La Nal Elephants Camp. After enjoying bath time and the sanctuary, join the elephants on their trip back to their home up the hill. By the time you’re done, you’ll have whetted up an appetite to enjoy the local farmer style lunch that is included in the tour. Head back to the hotel and spend the rest of the day by the infinity pool.

Spend a day at a fisherman’s village

Start the day early with a trip to Jate Taw fisherman’s village. Watch wooden boats unload fish by oxen and cart after an evening of fishing. If you plan ahead, you can sign up at Hilton Ngapali for a Chef-led cooking class where you will get the chance to be as involved as you want, from choosing your own fresh seafood at the market to preparing it for lunch on your own back at the resort! Make sure you keep the recipe so you can recreate it for your loved ones back home.

Famous Myanmar couple Thurein Kyaw Moe and Theint Zar Maw/Image: Hilton Ngapali

Live like a local

Visiting Ngapali is almost akin to stepping back into simpler and more relaxed times. To explore and experience the town like a local, take a short bike ride to Zabagyi village where you will meet welcoming locals and witness their well-preserved way of life. They openly invite tourists into their homes where you might notice vintage radios or appliances. Zabagyi also offers beautiful views of the beach and farmland, making it a perfect location for photos.

Fly over the countryside

A bucket list-experience: wake up early and enjoy the sunrise in a hot air balloon floating over the town of Thandwe. Plan ahead and purchase your ticket from Oriental Ballooning or at the Hilton. Enjoy a comfortable ride in a gondola that fits up to four people. The balloon ride lifts off right next to a hilltop pagoda, you’ll feel as though you’re drifting on the gentle breeze. Fly low over Thandwe river, peek down to see local people greeting you with waving hands and a friendly ‘Mingalabar’ – local wishes of fortune. Climbing high, you can take in the 360-degree panoramic view of the river, rice fields, and villages while you enjoy the tranquil silence.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

International Destinations

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast For Kyushu, Japan

Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its second cherry blossom forecast for 2020 for Kyushu prefecture.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2020.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Borneo Eagle Resort for a Total Island Getaway Off the Sabah Coast, East Malaysia

Haps Staff -
Nestled serenely on the island of Pulau Tiga 2.5 hours away by land and sea from Sabah's capital of Kota Kinabalu lies the plush Borneo Eagle Resort -- a cluster of 13 luxury contemporary villas opened in April 2018.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: “Think Like Leonardo da Vinci 500th Anniversary” Exhibition in Hong Kong

Haps Staff -
The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation and Sino Group have partnered with Italian international museum Leonardo3 Museum (L3) to bring its world-class traveling exhibition to Sino Group's Olympian City shopping center.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: “Beautiful Bangkok” Returns for its 3rd Year of Holiday Fun

Haps Staff -
The dazzling light and sound spectacular will turn the landmark Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard tower into a stunning attraction - lighting up Bangkok's skyline during the festive season and culminating in a New Year Countdown display.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to go to Langkawi

Taehyeong Kim -
Langkawi, also known as the Jewel of Kedah, is a tropical paradise in Malaysia which is a very affordable option for budget travelers looking for relaxation and stunning views.
Read more

The Latest

부담없고 깔끔한 한식 – 향유재

맛집 Yoona Kang -
가격이 부담스러울 수 있는 고급 한정식에 비해 가격은 무난하면서도 분위기와 맛도 괜찮은 곳인 향유재는, 용호동 이기대공원 초입과 청사포 두 곳에서 찾을 수 있다.
Read more

Interview: 5 Questions With Government Relations Manager of Lime Gihyun Kwon

Lifestyle Jeff Liebsch -
We caught up with Government Relations Manager Mr. Gihyun Kwon to talk about Lime Korea's success in the country so far.
Read more

International Destinations: Five Ways to Experience Myanmar’s Top Beach Getaway, Ngapali

International Destinations Haps Staff -
Ngapali is said to be the next top resort destination. With its turquoise blue waters and stunning sunsets, Myanmar’s most popular beach has a countryside vibe, a well-preserved culture, and attractions that cater to different kinds of travelers.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Early Plans for the Oryukdo Tram Unvieled

Busan News BeFM News -
The outline of some sections of the tram on Oryuk-do island has been unveiled.
Read more

Yuhki Kuramoto Piano Recital This Saturday Canceled

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Japanese pianist Yuhki Kuramoto's piano recital this Saturday evening at Busan Cultural Center has been canceled.
Read more
Busan
haze
3 ° C
4 °
2 °
55 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea