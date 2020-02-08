ISB and UNIST Sign MOU for Further Cooperation Between Schools

On Friday, February 7, 2020, representatives of International School of Busan (ISB) and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further educational cooperation between the two institutions.

In exchange for a tuition reduction for the children of UNIST professors and researchers studying at ISB, UNIST has agreed to host ISB field trips, give guest lectures at ISB, and share cultural, scientific and service activities.

Head of School Simon McCloskey signed for ISB. Dean of Public Relations and International Affairs Myong-In Lee signed for UNIST.

ISB Head of School Simon McCloskey, said “We are delighted to work in cooperation with UNIST. This mutually beneficial agreement between our organizations will provide great opportunities for our learners”.

ISB is Busan’s leading K-12 international school. Since its founding in 1983 with seven pupils, ISB has grown to a school of 300 students from over 35 countries.

UNIST is one of Korea’s premier science universities. Since its founding in 2009, it has become one of the world’s leading science universities.

UNIST offers English medium undergraduate and graduate degrees in six different Engineering specialties, Life Science, Natural Science, and Business Administration as well as specialty areas like Disaster Engineering, Convergence of Science and Arts and Technology Innovation Management.