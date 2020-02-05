Jeongwol Daeboreum Celebrations Around Busan Canceled

Jeongwol Daeboreum Celebrations for 2020, including the 38th Haeundae Dalmaji Oncheon Festival, Suyeong Traditional Daljipnori have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

On the day of the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month of the year, the Jeongwol Daeboreum festival is held in order to pray for good health and good fortune in the coming year.

This year the festival falls on Saturday, February 8th, and was to feature a variety of events, such as ritual ceremonies, Daljip burning (the burning of a large straw heap bonfire under the light of the moon), Jisin-balgi (stomping on the ground to comfort the god of the earth) and the performing of folk plays are being planned at a number of locations around Busan.

Cancelation Notices: