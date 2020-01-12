Johnny Rockets January Specials

Johnny Rockets goes back to one of its originals this month with specials on its popular Bacon Cheddar single burgers.

Their monthly special features two choices — the Bacon Cheddar single burger set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 13,300 won or the same with a signature milkshake for 16,300 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.