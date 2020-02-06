Image: Gorilla Brewing Company
Dine & Drink

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Haps Staff

Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a “Dining in the Dark” Valentine’s Day special event on February 14.

Australian-born guest chef, Harley, who specializes in Taiwanese, and Asian cuisine, will be working with Gorilla’s head chef, June, to bring you a unique dining experience with two different dining times available.

A 4-course dining menu in complete darkness will be paired with 4 Gorilla Beers, including the release of Kong 101, a 13.1% Imperial Stout with Sichuan pepper.

“Dining in the Dark” encourages you to use your sense of taste, and smell. With the menu remaining secret throughout, you’ll enjoy the experience of guessing the dishes the chefs have prepared.

Event Information

Early Bird: (2/5-2/9 save 30%)
Two people = 70,000won
Dining times:
2/14 (Fri) 18:30
2/14 (Fri) 20:00
Limited availability

To book: Look for the event on their Facebook page

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan May Bid to Attract World Barista Championships to Busan

Busan City News -
Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don paid a visit to Momos Coffee to meet Jeon Joo-yeon, the 2019 World Barista Champion on January 14, 2020.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Haps Staff -
As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of iced coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

The Latest

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast For Kyushu, Japan

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its second cherry blossom forecast for 2020 for Kyushu prefecture.
Read more

Chinese Group Tourists Restricted From Entering Casinos in Korea

Lifestyle BeFM News -
Chinese group tourists are restricted from entering at foreigner only casinos in South Korea due to the coronavirus virus concerns.
Read more

Customs Nabs Counterfeit Luxury Goods Importer

Busan News BeFM News -
Customs have caught a charcoal importer attempting to smuggle counterfeit luxury goods and cigarettes in boxes for Chinese charcoal.
Read more

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Smoking Goose and The Hoppers – Free Live Show @ HQ

Events Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is hosting live music once again this Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. with two live bands Smoking Goose and The Hoppers. Admission...
Read more

Busan National Gugak Center 2020 Saturday Performances Begin

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 28 performances on select Saturday until June 20th and again from September 12 until December 19.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
7.5 ° C
8 °
7 °
26 %
1kmh
1 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °

Dine & Drink

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Busan May Bid to Attract World Barista Championships to Busan

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don paid a visit to Momos Coffee to meet Jeon Joo-yeon, the 2019 World Barista Champion on January 14, 2020.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea