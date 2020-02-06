Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a “Dining in the Dark” Valentine’s Day special event on February 14.

Australian-born guest chef, Harley, who specializes in Taiwanese, and Asian cuisine, will be working with Gorilla’s head chef, June, to bring you a unique dining experience with two different dining times available.

A 4-course dining menu in complete darkness will be paired with 4 Gorilla Beers, including the release of Kong 101, a 13.1% Imperial Stout with Sichuan pepper.

“Dining in the Dark” encourages you to use your sense of taste, and smell. With the menu remaining secret throughout, you’ll enjoy the experience of guessing the dishes the chefs have prepared.

Event Information

Early Bird: (2/5-2/9 save 30%)

Two people = 70,000won

Dining times:

2/14 (Fri) 18:30

2/14 (Fri) 20:00

Limited availability

To book: Look for the event on their Facebook page