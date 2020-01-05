Kobee Mirae Jet Resumes Service From Busan to Tsushima

Mirae Express’ Kobee Mirae Jet has resumed its transport vessel operation to Tsushima Island.

The company had suspended its Tsushima Island line for a month due to operational difficulties and ship repairs.

Mirae Express has been operating one 440-seater Starline Nina taking passengers from Busan Port to Tsushima Island from the 2nd of January.

The ferry operates five days a week from Thursday to Monday and is closed for service on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A company official said, “180 passengers departed Busan port on the first day,” and added that operation schedules will be adjusted accordingly.