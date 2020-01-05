Travel

Kobee Mirae Jet Resumes Service From Busan to Tsushima

BeFM News

Mirae Express’ Kobee Mirae Jet has resumed its transport vessel operation to Tsushima Island.

The company had suspended its Tsushima Island line for a month due to operational difficulties and ship repairs.

Mirae Express has been operating one 440-seater Starline Nina taking passengers from Busan Port to Tsushima Island from the 2nd of January.

The ferry operates five days a week from Thursday to Monday and is closed for service on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A company official said, “180 passengers departed Busan port on the first day,” and added that operation schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 12 Unique Venues in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has selected 12 unique venues which show off its charms to visitors year-round.
Read more
Travel

Air Busan Begins Irregular Flights from Busan to Nha Trang

Haps Staff -
Air Busan has become the first national airline to provide flight service between Busan's Gimhae International Airport and Nha Trang, Vietnam.
Read more
Travel

From the Archives: 10 Reasons to Love Busan

Haps Staff -
Busan may not be everyone’s first choice as an Asian travel destination, but there’s a lot of fun things to do in South Korea’s second largest city.
Read more
Local Destinations

Take a Sunrise Stroll on the Gwangan Bridge on New Year’s Morning

Haps Staff -
To watch the sunrise on New Year’s day, the upper level of Gwangan Bridge will be open to all visitors from 6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. on January 1, 2020.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province is hosting the 13th Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival in Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun.
Read more
Local Destinations

Enjoy the 2020 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Busan City News -
Haeundae Beach is set to once again welcome thousands of citizens to bid adieu to 2019 and welcome in the Year of the Rat.
Read more

The Latest

Number of Foreign Tourists Visiting Busan Falls for the First Time in 13 Months

Busan News Haps Staff -
Foreign tourists visiting Busan has fallen for the first time in 13 months.
Read more

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.
Read more

Busan Songwriters Salon

Events Haps Staff -
An intimate open stage for songwriters of all sorts to share their original music and mingle amongst other creative minds takes place at Home Bistro in Haeundae this Thursday.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: January 6 – January 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Kobee Mirae Jet Resumes Service From Busan to Tsushima

Travel BeFM News -
Mirae Express’ Kobee Mirae Jet has resumed its transport vessel operation to Tsushima Island.
Read more

City Government Looks to Stabilize Seasonal Goods Prices Ahead of Seollal Holidays

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Busan City has announced that it will hold a meeting for the price stabilization of seasonal goods for the coming Lunar New Year.
Read more
Busan
light rain
2.8 ° C
5 °
1 °
80 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.
Read more

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea